Tyvor Capital LLC Sells 206,863 Shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Tyvor Capital LLC lowered its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 206,863 shares during the period. Group 1 Automotive makes up 1.9% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $37,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $58,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $84,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 376.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on GPI. Zacks Investment Research cut Great Portland Estates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sonic Automotive from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Buckingham Research set a $31.00 target price on nVent Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded XPO Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $87.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,421. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $88.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $80.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.79.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.09. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael David Jones sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $194,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,496.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Grese sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $392,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It has operations primarily in the metropolitan areas in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas in the United States; 32 towns in the United Kingdom; and metropolitan markets in the states of Sao Paulo, Parana, Mato Grosso do Sul, and Santa Catarina, Brazil.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.