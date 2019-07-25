Tyvor Capital LLC Sells 286,134 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Tyvor Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 92.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 286,134 shares during the quarter. Jack in the Box comprises approximately 3.3% of Tyvor Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Tyvor Capital LLC owned 0.09% of Jack in the Box worth $1,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 33,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 16,650 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JACK. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $73.00 target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Wix.Com to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $74.90. The stock had a trading volume of 375,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,283. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.66 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.48. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.32.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $215.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.99 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 13.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Carol A. Diraimo sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $48,391.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,442,567.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark H. Blankenship sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.69, for a total transaction of $201,943.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,747.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,267 shares of company stock worth $436,103. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

