UBS Group Raises Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target to GBX 1,730

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its price objective raised by UBS Group from GBX 1,455 ($19.01) to GBX 1,730 ($22.61) in a research report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Shore Capital downgraded shares of Smith & Nephew to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,534 ($20.04).

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,759.50 ($22.99) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,719.06. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,772 ($23.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.12.

In related news, insider Roland Diggelmann bought 1,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,532 ($20.02) per share, for a total transaction of £23,592.80 ($30,828.17).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

