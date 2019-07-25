UBS Group Reiterates “€5.50” Price Target for Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA)

Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) has been assigned a €5.50 ($6.40) target price by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NOKIA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Nokia Oyj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €5.56 ($6.47).

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of €3.81 ($4.43) and a twelve month high of €5.95 ($6.92).

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

Recommended Story: Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.