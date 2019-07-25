UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) Shares Purchased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of UGI Corp (NYSE:UGI) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. UGI accounts for approximately 2.0% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC owned 0.28% of UGI worth $25,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in UGI by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,223,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,390,000 after acquiring an additional 182,204 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its holdings in UGI by 325.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,729,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,607 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in UGI by 195.6% in the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,555,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UGI by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,505,000 after acquiring an additional 41,440 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in UGI by 9.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,349,000 after acquiring an additional 165,772 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UGI stock traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,095,534. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. UGI Corp has a 52-week low of $49.62 and a 52-week high of $59.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.13). UGI had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Research analysts expect that UGI Corp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. UGI’s payout ratio is presently 43.80%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UGI. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.23) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Barclays set a €81.00 ($94.19) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Stagecoach Group from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $260.00 price objective on Boston Beer and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.25.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.10 per share, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anne Pol sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $357,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,819.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,545,613 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.7 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,900 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

