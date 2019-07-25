UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of UMBF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 466 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,686. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. UMB Financial has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $77.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.20.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $271.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.18 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman J Mariner Kemper sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.24, for a total value of $207,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $55,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,599 shares of company stock valued at $961,167. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in UMB Financial by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,195,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,857,000 after purchasing an additional 612,931 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,504,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,324,000 after acquiring an additional 88,905 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,288,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,526,000 after acquiring an additional 48,673 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,255,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,552,000 after acquiring an additional 48,221 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 550,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,550,000 after acquiring an additional 34,682 shares during the period. 87.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

