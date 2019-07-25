UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) in a research note released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.40.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $12.95 on Monday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $16.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $489.93 million, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.63.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 11.83% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.67 million. Sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.30%.

In related news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 18,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $243,998.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total value of $105,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 623,243 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,807.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 19,422 shares of company stock worth $254,990. 10.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of UMH. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 22.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 456,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,658,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 58.6% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 343,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,260,000 after purchasing an additional 126,788 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 71.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.68% of the company’s stock.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.