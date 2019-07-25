UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCFF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of UNCFF opened at $12.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.17. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $17.73.

UniCredit Company Profile

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, Central and Eastern Europe, Fineco, Group Corporate Centre, and Non-Core segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

