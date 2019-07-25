Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 4,842 Shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $8,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 52,862 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 256.4% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $861,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 142.6% in the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded up $1.13 on Thursday, reaching $140.86. 614,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.95. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $142.95.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.04%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

CSL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Inflarx to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Buckingham Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Waters from $211.00 to $209.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

In related news, Director David A. Roberts sold 28,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $3,935,369.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,802.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

