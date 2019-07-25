Unigestion Holding SA Acquires Shares of 492,896 Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 492,896 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.12% of Cabot Oil & Gas as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 0.8% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 67,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.7% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,396 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 50.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,806 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 31,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives increased its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.6% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 40,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cabot Oil & Gas alerts:

COG traded down $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 6,104,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,920,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.52. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $20.94 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.71 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 31.52%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 31.86%.

COG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Citigroup set a $12.00 target price on shares of Avaya and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Forestar Group in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.66.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.