Unigestion Holding SA Buys 188,273 Shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 33.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 749,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,273 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.14% of TD Ameritrade worth $37,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,155,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,634,000 after buying an additional 1,012,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,704,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,175,000 after buying an additional 1,496,455 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,634,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after buying an additional 917,454 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,266,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,276,000 after buying an additional 224,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD Ameritrade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,098,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTD traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $52.02. 1,978,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,475. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 36.07%. TD Ameritrade’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMTD. ValuEngine raised Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Compass Point set a $52.00 price objective on E*TRADE Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lennox International from $282.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

About TD Ameritrade

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

