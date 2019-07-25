Unigestion Holding SA Grows Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 331.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,345,348 shares during the period. CenterPoint Energy accounts for 2.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.61% of CenterPoint Energy worth $87,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 174.6% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2,455.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Chairman Milton Carroll sold 12,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.76, for a total value of $357,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 98,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,437.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $216,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,780 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,486 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.20 to $9.30 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.69.

CNP traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.55. 3,505,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,621,294. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.11. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.74 and a 1 year high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.09.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.84 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.