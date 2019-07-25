Unigestion Holding SA Has $34.07 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 32.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,202 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,136 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.69% of Nordstrom worth $34,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAM Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 138.4% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 22,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 24.2% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 179,472 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,024 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,295 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the period. 62.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nordstrom stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,423,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,209. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.23 and a 12 month high of $67.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). Nordstrom had a return on equity of 58.16% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JWN. ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down previously from $33.00) on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.11.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Christine Deputy sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total value of $156,823.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,056 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $109,714.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,530,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,155,902.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

