Unigestion Holding SA Has $47.53 Million Stock Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 124.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 280,319 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital accounts for about 1.3% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $47,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 492.9% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenTree Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price objective on NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.36.

In other news, Director Michael L. Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $479,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Denis A. Cortese sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $283,677.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PNW stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $91.06. 1,225,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,011. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $77.19 and a one year high of $99.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $740.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.738 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.98%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.