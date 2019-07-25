Unigestion Holding SA Has $60.78 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 449,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,335 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for approximately 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA owned approximately 0.17% of Dollar General worth $60,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $216,226,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 21.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,825,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,910,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,192,000 after purchasing an additional 703,219 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,893,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,873,000 after purchasing an additional 498,000 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,671,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,051,000 after purchasing an additional 485,900 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kelt Exploration in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on Western Digital to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.86.

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $1.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,858. The company has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.00. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $96.37 and a 52 week high of $145.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

