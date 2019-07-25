Unigestion Holding SA Invests $16.20 Million in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 126,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,198,000. Unigestion Holding SA owned about 0.07% of DTE Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,418,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $301,703,000 after purchasing an additional 88,605 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,344,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,174,000 after purchasing an additional 150,611 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,710,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,334,000 after purchasing an additional 48,223 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,334,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $166,410,000 after purchasing an additional 252,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 17.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,293,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $161,338,000 after purchasing an additional 194,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 237 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total transaction of $30,539.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,100 shares in the company, valued at $270,606. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.79, for a total transaction of $1,247,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 78,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,679.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,737 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,715 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. ValuEngine cut Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on shares of Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.06. 751,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 921,529. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.26. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $106.27 and a one year high of $132.09.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy Co will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.