Unigestion Holding SA Sells 219,215 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Unigestion Holding SA cut its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 39.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 334,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219,215 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $24,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 32.8% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $572,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,003.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Justin Skala sold 92,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.78, for a total value of $6,557,271.54. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 163,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,583,359.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,184 shares of company stock valued at $25,909,426. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $70.00 price target on Edison International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $80.00 price target on Colgate-Palmolive and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.88.

CL stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 4,292,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,473. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $74.67. The company has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a negative return on equity of 3,730.37% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

