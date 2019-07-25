Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 799 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Union Pacific were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Weatherstone Capital Management now owns 2,172 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,853 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $174.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,213,056. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $170.35. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $128.08 and a one year high of $180.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $248,413.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,090,689.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

