Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,222,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,712,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,756 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,640,019 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,330,401,000 after acquiring an additional 688,775 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,036,317,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,294,917 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $593,686,000 after acquiring an additional 186,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,425,071 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $473,437,000 after acquiring an additional 22,644 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $248,413.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 94,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,090,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Delaney III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $174.06 per share, for a total transaction of $870,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,882,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,644. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.35. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $128.08 and a 1-year high of $180.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.50%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Falcon Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Cascend Securities cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

