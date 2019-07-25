United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Cut to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:UBOH opened at $21.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.48. United Bancshares Inc. OH has a twelve month low of $18.80 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.98.

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.44 million for the quarter. United Bancshares Inc. OH had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 10.34%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 31st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,593 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. RDA Financial Network owned about 0.42% of United Bancshares Inc. OH at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

United Bancshares Inc. OH Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

