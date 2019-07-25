United States Steel (NYSE:X) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

United States Steel (NYSE:X) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on X. Goldman Sachs Group raised to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,180 ($15.42) price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group set a $70.00 price target on Lumentum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United States Steel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.94.

Shares of X stock traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. The stock had a trading volume of 9,281,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,401. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 2.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.86. United States Steel has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $38.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.46.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United States Steel will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 9.1% during the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 12,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 4.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 139.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares during the period. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new stake in United States Steel during the second quarter worth $5,545,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 314.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 33,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 25,460 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

