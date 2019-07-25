United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its stake in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new position in United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Technologies by 625.5% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 399 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Technologies by 133.0% during the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UTX traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $136.36. 3,918,724 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,889,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $130.29. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $100.48 and a fifty-two week high of $144.40.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. United Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays lowered FirstCash from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Technologies in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.21.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

