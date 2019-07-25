UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.6% of Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $12,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director William C. Ballard, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.02, for a total value of $1,195,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,641,886.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Wichmann acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $231.79 per share, with a total value of $4,635,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 904,367 shares in the company, valued at $209,623,226.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,158,720 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded down $2.20 on Thursday, hitting $248.93. 176,422 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,872,136. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $250.42. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.61.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.54%.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research restated a "buy" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $295.06.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

