Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Sold by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 9,740 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in Universal Display by 13.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,426,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Universal Display during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in Universal Display during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. 75.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on OLED shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Healthequity in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $270.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.87.

In related news, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 33,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.23, for a total transaction of $6,183,063.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rosemarie B. Greco sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total transaction of $757,250.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,486.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,227 shares of company stock valued at $24,676,468 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OLED stock traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,278. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $187.11. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $78.78 and a 12 month high of $215.97. The stock has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.91, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.40. Universal Display had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $87.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Universal Display’s revenue for the quarter was up 101.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Universal Display Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 32.26%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in flat panel displays and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 21, 2019, it owned or had exclusive and co-exclusive licenses, or had sole license rights with respect to approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

