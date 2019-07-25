Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $58.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.10 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 20.67%.

Shares of NASDAQ UVSP traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,102. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $750.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $20.18 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

In other news, Director Robert C. Wonderling purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $62,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $147,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Univest Financial by 330.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 8,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Univest Financial during the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Company Profile

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania offers banking products and services. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

