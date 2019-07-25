Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.95. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $0.93, with a volume of 11,621 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 target price on Uranium Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,080,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,852,000 after purchasing an additional 955,876 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,324,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,971 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,935,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 136,853 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 441,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Uranium Energy by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 818,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Burke Hollow, Goliad, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

