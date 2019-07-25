V-ID (VIDT) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 7.6% higher against the US dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $6.85 million and $1.82 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day. One V-ID token can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00002491 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and LATOKEN.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get V-ID alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $582.65 or 0.05886639 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00046583 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001275 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Ren (REN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001338 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000161 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 62,787,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,790,954 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for V-ID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for V-ID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.