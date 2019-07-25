Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of VF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,345,551 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $725,312,000 after acquiring an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in VF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,712,773 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $583,406,000 after buying an additional 543,434 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in VF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,666,672 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 159,863 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,808,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in VF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,838,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after buying an additional 558,484 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.34 ($7.37) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Pivotal Research raised their price target on shares of VF to $95.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wedbush set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

VFC stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $89.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,534,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,915. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.76. VF Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.18 and a fifty-two week high of $97.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.22.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. VF had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 36.62%. VF’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

