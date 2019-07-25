Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 11,098 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,561 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,098 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,426,745 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $670,172,000 after acquiring an additional 340,315 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in CVS Health by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 260,110 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $17,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,567 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at about $3,040,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in CVS Health by 228.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,781 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tableau Software to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James restated an “average” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Benefitfocus in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.48.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $55.99 on Thursday. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $82.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.