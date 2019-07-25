Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 235 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1,312.9% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 775.5% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 44,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39,680 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 101.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,282,899 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.35. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

