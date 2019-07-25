Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.93 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in General Mills by 5.9% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in General Mills by 2.6% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in General Mills by 0.6% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 5.2% in the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC grew its position in General Mills by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock opened at $52.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.04. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $54.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 27.67%. General Mills’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group set a €83.00 ($96.51) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.66.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

