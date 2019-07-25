Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $14.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 142.9% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000.

VTI opened at $154.12 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $150.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $119.35 and a 1 year high of $154.15.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

