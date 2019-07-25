Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $212,000 Holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 188.9% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 500.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Biogen by 150.0% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

In related news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $231.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,169.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner acquired 50,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $229.25 per share, with a total value of $11,540,903.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,500,888.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 173,035 shares of company stock valued at $39,759,632 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BIIB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Home Depot and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Vanda Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $336.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TELUS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.76.

Shares of BIIB traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.21. 814,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,480. Biogen Inc has a 52 week low of $216.12 and a 52 week high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.22.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc will post 29.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.