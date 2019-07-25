Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $297,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002,473 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $489,450,000 after buying an additional 56,098 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 610,718 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $164,650,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 577,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $155,632,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,267 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,552,000 after acquiring an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 320,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,272,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $11.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $354.72. 1,879,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,732. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $358.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $320.06. The firm has a market cap of $60.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Madeleine Kleiner sold 971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.16, for a total value of $306,020.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,255,293. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Wesley G. Bush sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.59, for a total transaction of $14,579,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 46,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,493,327.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,903 shares of company stock valued at $15,484,440. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price target on shares of PG&E and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $425.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.28.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.