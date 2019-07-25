Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 13.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 12.7% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 17,480 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 2.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 5.1% in the first quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc. now owns 11,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 10.3% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 87,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,928,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares during the period. 84.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In related news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 2,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $687,836.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,408 shares in the company, valued at $2,229,131.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $382,449.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,585,580.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,154 shares of company stock worth $4,955,775 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. UBS Group set a $133.00 price target on LHC Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. ValuEngine lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James set a C$1.00 price target on Orezone Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Nevro from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neon Therapeutics from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.58.

BDX traded down $2.10 on Thursday, hitting $254.15. 871,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,358. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The company has a market cap of $69.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $247.29.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 27.97%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Read More: What is the return on assets formula?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.