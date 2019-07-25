Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,187,539 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $131,969,000 after acquiring an additional 83,994 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,478,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $450,389,000 after purchasing an additional 515,706 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PGR. Buckingham Research set a $64.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group set a $25.00 price target on Macy’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.23.

PGR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,921,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.69. Progressive Corp has a 12 month low of $56.71 and a 12 month high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.13 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progressive Corp will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

In other news, insider M Jeffrey Charney sold 7,202 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.61, for a total transaction of $551,745.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,201,014.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John A. Barbagallo sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $3,637,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,370 shares in the company, valued at $6,393,558.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,350 shares of company stock worth $9,020,907 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

