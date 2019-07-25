Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Boston Partners increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,730,881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $709,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,765 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,742,670 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $486,161,000 after buying an additional 2,298,101 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,761,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,756,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 15.0% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,124,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,331,000 after buying an additional 798,959 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Citigroup boosted their target price on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Fastenal from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $62.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.14. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.08 and a 12 month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.18.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 24.78%.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,729 shares of company stock worth $4,728,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

