Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 0.8% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WP Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of IWD opened at $129.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $104.07 and a 12-month high of $129.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

