Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,171,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its position in shares of Yum China by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Yum China by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 24,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Muktesh Pant sold 88,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total value of $4,035,299.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 403,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,448,738.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alice H. Wang sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $78,214.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,430.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:YUMC opened at $44.40 on Thursday. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Yum China had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Megaport from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genesee & Wyoming from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $88.65 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SCHNEIDER ELEC /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group lowered shares of Advanced Disposal Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Yum China to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.54.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

