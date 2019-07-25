Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,969 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,969 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 158.4% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 646 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 100.2% during the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 871 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 41.1% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Vail Resorts from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James set a $29.00 target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 price target on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.25 target price (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Juden sold 8,643 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $374,155.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,555.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 12,151 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.93, for a total value of $473,038.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,460,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,196,697. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $34.46 and a 1 year high of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $55.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.42.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 123.46%.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

