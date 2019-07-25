Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of VLY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.13. 69,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Home Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Valley National Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.69.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.0% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 240,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.3% during the second quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 13,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 432,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 42,761 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 134,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

