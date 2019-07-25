ValuEngine Downgrades Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) to Hold

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

REGI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Viewray from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.40.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.55. 720,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,062. The firm has a market cap of $575.21 million, a P/E ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $32.52.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.41). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $478.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.79 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cynthia J. Warner acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $56,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 62,578 shares in the company, valued at $886,104.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter John Martin Harding acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $41,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 108,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,694.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,354 shares of company stock valued at $675,434. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

