VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $23.58. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF shares last traded at $23.64, with a volume of 157,305 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $311,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,020,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 234,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

See Also: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.