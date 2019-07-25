Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Stock Holdings Increased by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 35.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374,833 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 5.7% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $73,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 167.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Buffington Mohr McNeal purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.84. 107,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,642,986. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.75. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $44.06 and a 12-month high of $53.55.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

