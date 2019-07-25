Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Lessened by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,230 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.4% of Trilogy Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Trilogy Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $12,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,410,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,355,000 after buying an additional 218,569 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 583,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,734,000 after acquiring an additional 21,328 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 470,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,558,000 after acquiring an additional 63,712 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 407,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 367,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,297,000 after acquiring an additional 17,072 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $0.56 on Thursday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,719. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $117.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.66.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

