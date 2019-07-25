Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Lincoln Capital LLC

Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 52,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $42.56. 360,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,240,024. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $36.35 and a 52-week high of $44.19.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

