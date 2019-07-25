Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period.

VUG stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $168.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,173. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $124.85 and a 52-week high of $169.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.52.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

