Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) Shares Acquired by Intl Fcstone Inc.

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 (NASDAQ:VTWO) by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

NASDAQ:VTWO traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $125.02. The company had a trading volume of 3,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,141. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79. Vanguard Russell 2000 has a 1 year low of $101.11 and a 1 year high of $139.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.

