Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,609 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,616 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 287,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $5,656,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $1,016,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $80.36. 14,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,247,033. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $77.66 and a twelve month high of $80.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.