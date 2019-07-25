Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Acquired by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCutchen Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. McCutchen Group LLC now owns 155,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,401,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 53,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after buying an additional 6,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,033. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.66 and a fifty-two week high of $80.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

